PM Pashinyan arrives in Yerevan military pantheon, is met with chants of “traitor”

YEREVAN. – The march of mourning launched by the government of Armenia, and led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has reached Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

Many Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war veterans and the fallen servicemen’s relatives, who have gathered outside Yerablur since the morning, met him with chants of, “Nikol, traitor, Nikol, Turk!”

Pashinyan was surrounded by an unprecedented number of bodyguards throughout the march, and armored vehicles drove in front of the march.

Before the march had reached Yerablur, a large number of police officers, including special forces, were brought to the military pantheon.

The situation in Yerablur is tense at the moment.