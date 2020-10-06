PM Nikol Pashinyan is in Artsakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol pashinyan visited Artsakh Republic on October 5. As the press service at the Prime Minister’s Office reported, the Prime Minister held a consultation with the Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and the highest command staff of the Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Artsakh Republic, Commander of the Defense Army Major General Jalal Harutyunyan briefed the leaders of the two Armenian states on the operative situation at the frontline, about countering the military actions unleashed by the adversary as well as upcoming steps of the Armed Forces.