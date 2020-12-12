PM, his press secretary do not comment on reports about $5 billion in bribe

News.am: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his press secretary Mane Gevorgyan do not respond to statements about receiving an offer for $ 5 billion in exchange for 7 districts of Artsakh, Pastinfo reported.

“All our current attempts to contact the press secretary Mane Gevorgyan by phone were unsuccessful. Her phone is either unavailable or no one pick up the phone,” she said.

Over the past 10 days, two figures announced a particularly large amount of money offered to Nikol Pashinyan in exchange for Artsakh lands.