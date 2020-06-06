PM dismisses Deputy Chair of State Revenue Committee with new chairman

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed Deputy Chair of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan.

Upon the decision of the Armenian government, Eduard Hovhannisyan has been appointed Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, e-gov.am reports.

Earlier, upon the Prime Minister’s decision, Edvard Hovhannisyan was dismissed from the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, and today, upon the government’s decision, Davit Ananyan was dismissed from the position of Chairman of the State Revenue Committee.