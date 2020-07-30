Philanthropist George Pagoumian to provide 250,000 USD to My Step Foundation for Armenian soldiers

Armenian prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan had a telephone conversation with American-Armenian entrepreneur, PMA Venture Capital Group’s founder, philanthropist George K. Pagoumian.

The phone conversation took place in the evening of July 15 during which Mr. Pagoumian told the PM’s spouse that he is going to provide 250,000 USD for the Armenian soldiers.

“I thanked Mr. Pagoumian for the support, although I am sure that I could not express what I felt exactly after he said that. I proposed him that we will think about various programs, will present them to him and he will choose in what way to deliver that money to our soldiers”, Anna Hakobyan said on Facebook, adding that Mr. Pagoumian in response stated that there is no need to present him anything as he trusts here.

The money will be transferred to the My Step Foundation soon.

Anna Hakobyan said that currently the My Step Foundation discusses what direction to choose concretely for providing that sums to the soldiers and officers.