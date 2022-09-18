PETITION TO GOVERNMENT OF UNITED STATES AGAINST AZERBAIJAN’S AGGRESSION

18 September 2022

Los Angeles, California, USA

To:

The Honorable Joseph Biden, President of the United States,

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,

The Honorable Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State,

The Honorable Lloyd James Austin III, U.S. Secretary of Defense,

The Honorable Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, The Honorable Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee,

The Honorable Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, The Honorable Gregory Weldon Meeks, Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, The Honorable Adam Smith, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee,

The Honorable Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman U.S. House Intelligence Committee.

We, the American people, Americans and American Armenians, call upon the Government of the United States to:

1. Condemn the aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign Republic of Armenia;

2. Enforce Section 907; cut off military aid to Azerbaijan to ensure United States takes no part in violence, ethnic cleansing, genocidal campaign;

3. Stop all arms sales to Azerbaijan to ensure United States takes no part in violence;

Assist Armenia/Artsakh and bring war criminals President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, respectively state sponsor of ISIS terrorists and founder of ISIS to the International Court of Justice;

Compel Azerbaijan/Turkey not to resort to violence for any purpose including a) Forcible carving of a Turkish Corridor through Armenia’s sovereign territories; b) Stop now the depopulation of Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh through systematic ethnic cleansing;

6. Impose sanctions for ongoing ethnic and cultural cleansing;

7. Support Armenia’s defense against Azerbaijan/Turkey’s regional hegemony;

8. Reject Azerbaijan’s application for admittance into NATO;

9. Expel Turkey from NATO for flagrant violations of NATO’s rules;

10. Avert genocide of Artsakh Armenians; expedite U.S. official recognition of the independence of Artsakh

Republic/Nagorno Karabakh;

11. Assist in the enforcement of U.S. Pres. Woodrow Wilson’s internationally-binding arbitration awarding Turkish-occupied Western Armenia to Armenia;

12. Abrogate the illegal 1920 Lenin-Ataturk (Bolshevik-Turkish) Agreement carving Armenian Territories and ‘gifting’ them to Turkey and Azerbaijan;

13. Support the Democracy and National Security of Armenia through the substantial increase of economic aid and start military assistance to Yerevan.

PAN-ARMENIAN NATIONAL EMERGENCY COMMITTEE LOS ANGELES, CA, USA