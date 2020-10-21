Petition About bringing Azerbaijan to the international tribunal for crimes against humanity

I nternational Criminal Court

Po Box 19519

2500 CM, The Hague

The Netherlands

On behalf of the citizens of the world, we request the Honorable Tribunal to initiate an investigation into the crimes committed against the Armenian people by Azerbaijan in the years 1988-2020. The crimes against civilians began in 1988 in Sumgait. The Armenian civilian population was then murdered. It was the beginning of the war for Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian lands for 2800 years where 99% of the indigenous people are Armenians. On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan attacked civilian villages, murdering the Armenian population. Armenia was not the agent of aggression. He only defends himself. We ask the Court to bring those responsible before it. In the name of World Peace.

initiator of the action: Tomasz Lech Buczek author of the book The Cry of the Armenian Mother Genocide in Sumgait 1988

Click and send https://www.change.org/p/international-criminal-court-icc-haga-about-bringing-azerbaijan-to-the-international-tribunal-for-crimes-against-humanity?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_25032719_en-US%3A0&recruiter=1152839477&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=share_petition&fbclid=IwAR2Gp8e2kC7A5KPxJtpzqUB2qNVyU_m9226Y4uxxHONy4h4uzZ7h-jYjtx8