Pessimistic thoughts

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

The person holding the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia seems to be already seriously concerned if he launches the idea of ​​holding a new special parliamentary election. It can be agreed to only in one case, if the resignation of the Prime Minister will be accompanied by the election of a new Prime Minister. And the candidate for prime minister should be exclusively the representative of the opposition. Before resigning, Nikol Pashinyan must dismiss the director of the National Security Service, his classmate police chief, and appoint new ones. The candidates for the new director of the NSS, the new chief of police should be exclusively those nominated by the opposition. Third, at the same time as Nikol’s resignation, the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission must also resign. Fourth, there must be a change of CEO of Public Television.

If these conditions are met, elections can be held. For this to happen, there must be a mass of protesters on the street. Just like it happened in May 2018. If, under these conditions, Nikol’s party wins the election again, it will mean that the majority of Armenians are not yet ready to have an independent state. It means that the people of Armenia are not ready to face difficulties for the establishment of that statehood. And finally, it means that they do not care about the homeland, normal people will be left to emigrate from the country. Just as it has always happened in the history of the Armenian people. And so that what is described does not become a reality,

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/31c95d9a9a1895ed978f0959a893a1e9?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

