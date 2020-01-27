Pen could potentially authorize us to take control of Constitutional Court – Nikol Pashinyan

After his Sunday’s Facebook post featuring the ‟pen gift from the Constitutional Court’s chair″, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went live on Monday afternoon to elaborate further on the situation around the high court.

″Pen is the symbol that could have potentially authoritized us to take control of Constitutional Court,″ reads his public post.

It comes after Pashinhyan made a controversial statement in Kapan, saying that the Constitutional Court’s chair ″offered his services time and again″ after his election as Prime Minister. Tovmasyan responded to the statement later, urging the prime minister to cite at least a ‟single credible fact″ bearing testimony to his allegation. Otherwise, he threatened to sue Pashinyan for defamation. Tovmasyan gave the premier a 20-day time to make the information public. Pashinyan took to Facebook late on Sunday, promising to publish the factual evidence ″upon reaching Yerevan″ from the southern city (where he gavea press conference on Saturday, January 25). He later shared the public post with the controversial pen.

One of Tovmasyan’s lawyers, Amram Makeyan, later appeared with a Facebook post saying that the Constitutional Court’s chairman had ordered the attorneys to prepare court materials.