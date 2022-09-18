Pelosi in Armenia: the US is committed to supporting a negotiated peaceful settlement

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi said that the US is committed to supporting a negotiated peaceful settlement in Armenia.

Her remarks came during her first visit to Armenia on Sunday at the Cafesjian art center.

According to her, we have come to the moment when we can personally strongly condemn the unacceptable and threatening actions of Azerbaijan, which endanger the success of the peace process.

The US follows Armenian challenges through the eyes of their voters as well, she said adding that they are very proud that in the end they were able to adopt the resolution of the Armenian Genocide.

She added that President Joe Biden has signed the resolution and also invited the Armenian Prime Minister to the Democracy Summit.

Pelosi said that the US is committed to supporting Armenia in terms of democracy.

Nancy Pelosi said that her visit was planned earlier, since last week, however, it so happened that they came here at the moment when the US can personally strongly condemn the unacceptable and threatening actions of Azerbaijan, which endanger the success of the peace process.

The United States, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and a friend of Armenia, is committed to supporting the negotiation, stable and peaceful process. The United States has long noted that this conflict cannot have a military solution. The ongoing military operations will lead to the loss of new lives, new displacements and they will pay a heavy price for it. The United States is following this issue. This is a priority direction for President Biden and the Congress, she added.