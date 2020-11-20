Peaceful life returns to Stepanakert

The restoration of peaceful life in Stepanakert City has begun with support of the Inter-Departmental Center for Humanitarian Response, the Russian Defense Ministry said, noting that its peacekeepers are controlling the ceasefire 24/7 in the northern and southern zones of responsibility at 23 observation posts.

The restoration of road movement, civilian infrastructure and power and gas supply continues in the city. Grocery stores, barbershops and transportation are open. Communication with remote settlements is also functioning.

A city bakery is operating at full capacity. There are no interruptions in the supplies of flour or other food products. Bread is supplied from Stepanakert to nearby settlements.