‘Peace’ advocated by our authorities implies our losses to continue in peaceful way – Tigran Abrahamyan in fact, it is a peaceful surrender?

Armenian security expert and opposition With Honor faction MP Tigran Abrahamyan criticized the authorities for failing to take action to ensure the security of Armenian border residents amid fresh Azerbaijani provocations and “silently handing over” new territories to Azerbaijan.

“Two days ago, my colleague Anna Grigoryan made a post on Facebook, saying that the authorities plan to hand over Mount Pela in Kapan to Azerbaijan. As far as I was able to find out, one part of the mountain is controlled by us and the other part by Azerbaijanis,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“The political authorities or any other structure has not refuted the report so far, which entails that the process of surrender is being silently carried out.

“In recent days, Azerbaijan has targeted the village of Yeraskh; not the Armenian military outposts deployed in this area, but a peaceful village. People are suffering material losses, an atmosphere of fear is taking root, while the authorities are only talking about asphalting [the roads],” the MP said.

Armenia’s human rights defender keeps raising the alarm that after their incursion into Armenian territory on May 12, Azerbaijani forces not only continue to reinforce their positions, but also create big problems for Armenian civilians in nearby villages. In response, the authorities keep talking about peace, but “there is not a single word” about the safety of people, Abrahamyan stated.

“According to official reports, as a result of Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh last week 6 soldiers were wounded, 1 civilian was killed during agricultural works and material damage was caused.

“The authorities are doing their best to “silence” the growing uproar over this issue and are doing nothing to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Is it an era of peace or, in fact, a peaceful surrender? The steps of the authorities suggest that, unfortunately, we are dealing with a peaceful surrender of various parts of our homeland, with the security of our citizens left to the whims of fate,” Abrahamyan said.