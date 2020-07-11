Paylan: Hagia Sophia was easing tensions between Christians and Muslims

Hagia Sophia was a temple that was easing tensions between Christians and Muslims, the Armenian MP of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan tweeted.

His remarks came after Turkey has decided to convert the museum into a mosque.

According to Paylan, this step made life even more difficult for Muslims living in Europe and Christians living in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree Friday on converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque, Reuters reported.

Erdogan shared on Twitter a copy of the decree he had signed according to which the decision had been taken to hand control of ‘the Ayasofya Mosque, as it is known in Turkish, to the country’s religious directorate and reopen it for worship.’

A Turkish top administrative court ruled Friday in favor of a proposal to turn the Hagia Sophia museum back into a mosque. According to Anadolu Agency, thus, the court annulled a 1934 presidential decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum.

The Hagia Sophia was the Roman Empire’s first Christian cathedral: it was converted from a Greek Orthodox cathedral to a mosque in 1453 and then became a museum in 1935.

UNESCO has earlier warned Turkey against turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque, calling for dialogue. The Hagia Sophia is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.