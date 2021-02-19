Paying $45 for water and chasing electricity: Texas’s vulnerable residents are stranded in a deadly storm

In the wake of the deadly winter storm in Texas, a stark gap immediately emerged between the wealthy and the vulnerable. Wealthier residents are sorting out backup generators, booking pricey hotel rooms, or quickly getting out of state. The most vulnerable residents of Texas have few options.

Just a few examples:

👉 People experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter in crowded indoor spaces as new cases of COVID-19 surge.

👉 Older people and Texans with disabilities are stranded at home with no access to food and supplies, often unable to call for help.

👉 People in prisons are being forced to survive without running water, heat, working toilets, or anything to warm them beyond a single blanket.

Hourly workers are losing out on pay, and people have reported possible price gouging for basic supplies. We talked to one woman whose mom bought 3 cases of water for $45. A case normally costs $1.99.

“Seconds and minutes”: Energy officials said Texas was so unprepared for the storm, that the state was “seconds and minutes” away from an uncontrolled blackout. A grid failure like that would have led to many more people to lose power, indefinitely.

Failure to launch: Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, flew to Cancún while millions suffered without power and water. After the news of his vacation broke, Cruz was promptly destroyed online over it. As you might expect, he quickly flew back home.

Source: buzzfeed.com