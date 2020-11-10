PAUL RONZHEIMER We have watched this war happen – and stood idly by.. NATO and the EU obviously don’t care about what is happening in Karabakh?

A wounded Armenian soldier in Stepanakert

von: PAUL RONZHEIMER veröffentlicht am 10.11.2020 – 15:45 Uhr

When I was seeking shelter from the Azerbaijani army’s bombs in in the basements of Karabakh in early October, when the walls were shaking and I could see the fear in people’s faces, I kept asking myself: why is it that NATO and the EU obviously don’t care about what is happening in Karabakh?

Now a deal has been made – without the EU and NATO and without the OSCE, which had been involved in negotiating in the conflict since 1992, but has now been completely excluded.

It was a total failure. An embarrassment for Germany as a member of the so-called Minsk Group.

One actor has won – again: together with the heads of government of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has enforced a ceasefire. It constitutes a painful defeat for Armenia and its Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

They must hand over 80 percent of the territory to Azerbaijan. Russian troops will patrol the streets as so-called “peacekeeping troops”. It is a mockery to those who have witnessed the kind of “peace” that Russia brings in Syria and Ukraine.

Given the protests against the deal among the population, Pashinyan is unlikely to survive this politically. But it is also clear that Armenia had no chance against the superior military power of Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey and equipped with drones from Israel.