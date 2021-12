By Trdat Musheghyan,

The office of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has purchased twelve 2022 model Lada Niva Legend cars at 5.8 million AMD ($11,800) each.

The vehicles were purchased via an internet auction won by Megna LLC, a company majority-owned by Lusya Ter-Sargsyan, wife of businessman Rafael Shakhmuradyan.

Shakhmuradyan’s two sons, former MPs, own 8.3% each.

Photo credit: cenyavto.com