“Pashinyan’s New Year’s message is that in 2023 we should give up our allies and be ready for thousands of victims.” Garnik Davtyan

You will remember that wherever Anna Hakobyan went, that settlement was handed over. They went to Shushi, and in the end, they handed over Shushi and said, “Well, Shushi was an unhappy, sad city, but they were dancing kochari in Shushi, hugging the soldiers.”

Some say they are the antichrist of the Republic of Armenia, and they are correct. This leadership has no moral values. They have no respect or love for the state or their people. They said that the people are not material for a fine. From January, people should take inventory of their property: Who receives how much salary, where the money comes from, and who has what.

Under this inventory, I see a greater danger. There is a demand for the exploitation of mines by Azerbaijan, and there will be a demand; if we cannot give it, they will require Syunik. Taking inventory of our property will give Nikol a clear picture of how much money the people have; he will roughly understand, for example, how he will pay the Turkish debts with the promises he made and at our expense.” In the message, Pashinyan expressed his desire to hug the brothers and sisters who were under siege. Garnik Davtyan considers it dishonorable to shake his hand.

“Those people, if they have forgotten that they are the cause of the death of about 5000 victims, responsible for inciting war, were chasing the generals and arrested politicians; they were chasing the Armenians who were against the handing over of Artsakh, against the revolution. It indicated to Aliyev that there is a division within Armenia; Armenians are against Armenians. Does he think that Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan could not have gone to Shushi, taken a hundred million pictures, posted them on the Internet, or published them? Those people could do it, but they understood that everything has a measure and a limit, and they should not pay tribute to emotional convulsions but should think with their minds, with their brains, not with some invested project. The picture of 2023 is clear: there will be political and military aggression against Artsakh.”



