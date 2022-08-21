Pashinyan’s motorcade was moving along Isakov avenue, again in gross violation of traffic rules. Raffi Aslanyan

Lawyer Raffi Aslanyan writes on his Facebook page.

“Just now, the motorcade accompanying RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was moving along Isakov Avenue, the intersection near the US Embassy. Again, with gross violations of the requirements of the government’s decisions defining the traffic rules and the procedure for escorting special purpose vehicles. There is no lesson for them, the life of an Armenian has no value. Many will fall victim to the criminal self-confidence of this junta, while a significant part of society is still under delusion.”