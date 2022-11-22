Pashinyan’s government is emptying Armenia. people are forced to leave the country

Recently, one of my acquaintances told me that he had to sell his personal car in parts so that it would not fall into the hands of law enforcement officers.

I don’t know much about legal nuances, but it turns out that now the patrol service workers can stop and impound the car of a person who owes money to the bank. The work of confiscation will be done not by patrols, but by enforcers, but that is not the main thing, the person will be deprived of the car.

My friend said that this car was his only means of living, he worked in a delivery service, delivered food and supported his family of five. Now he can’t anymore, because he took a loan from the bank a few years ago, he didn’t pay that debt, and now the car can be taken away from him for that debt. In order to avoid such a prospect, he decided to dismantle the car and sell it in parts. engine, body, wheels, transmission and other parts. If he dismantles the car and sells it in parts, the patrols will not be able to stop the car, and the enforcement officers will not be able to take it away from him. The car will be searched, but not found.

I thought that this was a private case, but my acquaintance opened a Facebook page where there were many announcements. people are forced to dismantle their cars to prevent them from falling into the hands of enforcement officers. It is better to sell in parts, to get some money, than to hand over the last property to bailiffs and the bank. He has no idea what he will do after selling the car, but he has two options. either he will rent a car from someone else and continue doing the same thing, or he will go to Russia. Says. “Now you can get to Russia with 100,000 drams, if you have some money for accommodation and living, I will think of the rest on the spot. One thing is that there is nothing to do here either.”

During the last four and a half years, the Armenian government has done everything to ensure that the common man has no chance to live in Armenia. The legislation of the country has been imperceptibly but consistently transformed in such a way that it serves the banks and their owners, and those who took loans from the banks become slaves, without any rights or protection. I have already had occasion to say once that the head of the introduction of banking slavery is Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is busy serving the interests of the banking system. Thousands, tens and hundreds of thousands of people have taken loans from banks under inhuman conditions and are unable to repay them. They are deprived of state protection, and now the banks take from them what they can, only to return their property. Let’s not be surprised if it turns out that tomorrow Mher Grigoryan will pass a law in the parliament.

It seems that the state of Armenia itself should have protected its citizens from banks, because if there are no citizens, there is no state. But that principle does not and cannot work in Armenia. In no normal country is it possible to imagine that a journalist can become the prime minister and a banker the deputy prime minister. How is it possible for the state to trust people who, due to their specialization, cannot have state thinking and practices?

The journalist and editor is a populist by nature and is interested in the purely external effect, while bankers are known for their morbid addiction to money. Neither journalists nor bankers create anything in their lives, in the course of their activities, they live as parasites, exploiting what others have created and stealing their share from that creation. It is normal when these people are in their place and engage in their special activities. one with journalism and the other with banking. But they become a scourge for the public, and a mine for quick action laid in the foundations of the state, when they appear in the state administration system, and in our case, at the head of that system. Because one is busy constantly organizing shows, and the other is tearing the skin of citizens.

As a result of this, many citizens of Armenia are already fleeing the country, not because of good life or safety reasons, but because it becomes impossible to live in Armenia and even survive. Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan recently complained that there is a shortage of workers in the service sector. That lack will constantly increase, because in many countries of the world slavery is simply prohibited, and in Armenia laws have not yet been adopted to sharply limit free movement. If Kerobyan wants to correct this situation, he can pass a law under the auspices of Pashinyan and Grigoryan, which will prohibit those who owe even a thousand drams to banks to leave Armenia and be freed from slavery. Undoubtedly, such a law will be easily passed, and those in the slavery of banking will have no way to escape. This is not a fantasy at all.

Avetis Babajanyan