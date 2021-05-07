Pashinyan’s former lawyer files lawsuit against him

Armenian lawyer Tigran Atanesyan has filed a lawsuit against Nikol Pashinyan, Panorama.am learned from DataLex, an online database providing information regarding court cases in Armenia.

The lawyer demands that the court recognize the absence of a legal framework for Pashinyan to continue serving as interim prime minister after President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree accepting the resignation of the government on 25 April.

The case has been assigned to judge Grigor Arakelyan. The lawsuit was filed to the Administrative Court on May 3.

Incidentally, Atanesyan formerly served as Nikol Pashinyan’s lawyer.

Pashinyan announced his resignation on 25 April to pave the way for the snap parliamentary elections in June. Meanwhile, he stated that he will continue to perform the duties of caretaker prime minister before the elections, citing the applicable law and the Constitution.