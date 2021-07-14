Pashinyan’s Civil Contract would not have cleared vote threshold if he had observed law, says Hayots Hayrenik member Video

he June 20 snap parliamentary elections were unprecedented in the history of Armenia in a sense that they were marked by the misuse of administrative resource both by the ruling party and the opposition, according to the authorities, a representative of the Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) Party, Artak Galstyan, said on Wednesday.

In his closing speech at the Constitutional Court hearings on the opposition demands to overturn the official results of the elections, he insisted the misuse of administrative resources and hateful rhetoric did not have a positive effect on the other political forces running in the elections.

“I am convinced that if Nikol Pashinyan had observed the law and had not stayed in power after his resignation, the Civil Contract Party would not have cleared the threshold either,” Galstyan said.

He noted that the violations outlined in their appeal were systemic.

The Constitutional Court opened hearings on the election appeals against the official results of the snap parliamentary elections on July 9.

The court received separate appeals from the opposition Armenia bloc, I’m Honored bloc, Zartonk (Awakening) National Christian Party and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) Party last week and decided to examine them in a joint case.