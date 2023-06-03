fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Pashinyan welcome in Turkey as Turkish Hero

by 1 Comment

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Prime Minister Pashinyan was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the presidential complex. Leaders and high-ranking representatives of other countries were also present at the event.

0

Comments

  1. Sam says

    Turkey spits in Armenia’s face and Pashinyan says, “That felt good. Do it again.”

    On the left side of the photo, notice the Ottoman “soldier” in the brown robe. Not just barbaric but laughable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: