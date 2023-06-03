Pashinyan welcome in Turkey as Turkish Hero

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Prime Minister Pashinyan was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the presidential complex. Leaders and high-ranking representatives of other countries were also present at the event.
Comments
Sam says
Turkey spits in Armenia’s face and Pashinyan says, “That felt good. Do it again.”
On the left side of the photo, notice the Ottoman “soldier” in the brown robe. Not just barbaric but laughable.