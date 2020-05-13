Pashinyan warns against ‘a serious crisis’ the country may face amid the pandemic

The Armenian public largely ignores the pandemic crisis which may lead to a serious crisis, PM Nikol Pashinyan warned during a Facebook live on Wednesday.



Pashinyan pointed to the number of new coronavirus cases recorded in the country in the past week as the government eased the lockdown and gave a green light for reopening of most of the businesses.

“In reality, we decided to gradually lift the restrictions, considering the economic and social situation in the country and also given the fact that coronavirus may stay in our life for a longer period,” said the PM, adding that can be possible only when the precautionary measures are in place and the established guidance of social distancing are maintained.



“Since coronavirus may stay for a year or more in our life, we should change the way we live. That does not mean we should be relaxed to infect others and contract the virus ourselves. If the current pace of the disease spread continues, we will be obliged to introduce new restrictions with an aim to prevent a situation when a person may leave without access to medical care,” Pashinyan explained.

The PM next added that he sees people in the streets shaking hands, groups of people who fail to keep the distance. “This a major problem and may lead to a serious crisis for us,” Pashinyan concluded.