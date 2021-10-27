Pashinyan votes against bill condemning Azerbaijan-Turkey war and aggression

The NA “Armenia” and “I have honor” factions together drafted a statement entitled “On the situation created around the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic” and today they presented it to the parliament. According to the draft statement, they demand that the parliament condemn the large-scale armed aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey on September 27, 2020, involving mercenaries of terrorist groups against the Artsakh Republic, and condemn the occupation of the Artsakh Republic.

The leader of the “Civil Contract” faction Hayk Konjoryan said that there are acceptable provisions in the text of the statement for them, they could not come to a consensus, so they will not take part in the voting. The draft announcement is below. Based on Articles 98 և 123 of the RA Constitutional Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, as well as 26.10.2021. The results of the discussion on the urgent topic “The situation on the line of contact between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the demarcation issues” at the sitting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. Condemns: a) Large-scale armed aggression unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh since September 27, 2020 by Azerbaijan and Turkey with the involvement of terrorist groups and mercenaries. b) The gross violations of international law registered by Azerbaijan after the cessation of hostilities, hostage-taking, hostage-taking, war crimes; c) Occupation of the territories of the Artsakh Republic by Azerbaijan; d) the invasion of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the continuous use of force or the real threats to use it; e)

The incessant rhetoric of anti-Armenianism by the military-political circles of Azerbaijan, the presentation of one-sided, distorted information to the international community. Records that:

The above-mentioned criminal actions by Azerbaijan continue, accompanied by claims to the territories of Armenia and Artsakh.

The delimitation of borders is a matter for the exclusive jurisdiction of the bordering States, that the borders are determined by an agreement between the bordering States under international law of the United Nations 1969 Convention on the Law of Treaties. According to the Vienna Convention, any international agreement through the threat or use of force is null and void.

Guaranteed realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination in its historical territory և De-occupation of the occupied territories of Artsakh is the main precondition for the establishment of peace in the region through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. It is guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, according to which the issues related to the change of the territory of the Republic of Armenia are resolved exclusively through a referendum, as well as the 1992 resolution of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia. By the decision of July 8, according to which: a) The Republic of Armenia consistently supports the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the protection of the rights of its population.

Any international or domestic document where the Nagorno Karabakh Republic is mentioned as part of Azerbaijan is inadmissible for the Republic of Armenia. Finds that a) Artsakh illegally occupied by the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan may not be included in the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity;

The Republic of Armenia has no international legal obligation to accept the borders recorded on any map; c) Any person officially representing the Republic of Armenia, including the head of the executive power or another representative, may not reach a written or oral agreement in violation of the above-mentioned legal norms concerning the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia. Any such agreement is void from the outset, (d) The principle of Uti possidetis may be applied only if both parties agree to accept it as a ground for delimitation. e) Disputes between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan may be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, without the use of force or threat of force. Demands from the Government of the Republic of Armenia. a) Refrain from any negotiations, written or oral agreements, which will violate the requirements of the RA Constitution and the collective will of the Armenian people, expressed in the Declaration of Independence. b) Ensure the provision of reliable information to the National Assembly on the ongoing processes at various parliamentary levels. To be as public as possible in matters related to the reform of the Armed Forces, in general, the security system, to be discussed as a professional,

as well as with different parliamentary dimensions. c) Provide the necessary safety reinforcement-engineering works and technical systems on the front line. Accelerate the process of security system transformation and modernization, bringing it in line with the post-war threats and challenges in the region. It calls on international organizations and parliaments of friendly countries to condemn the ongoing crimes committed by Azerbaijan, Turkey, and to take action to bring them to justice.