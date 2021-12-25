Pashinyan unleashing his dogs on Diaspora After destroying Artsakh,

“Unfortunately, the 5th Turkish column is very active in Armenia”: Zareh Sinanyan



“After the war, some institutional structures of the old Diaspora decided to be hostile to Armenia and the Armenian government for political reasons, for which I am very sorry,” Zareh Sinanyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the RA Prime Minister’s Office, stated at an online press conference on December 23.

“It is just a big mistake on their part and it damages our national cause. They have to think about it for a long time and understand where they are at the moment. In addition, the 5th Turkish column is very active in Armenia, unfortunately, and it poisons all spheres of Armenian public life, including the RA-Diaspora relations,” said Zareh Sinanyan.

According to him, the second side of this situation is the institutional, monopoly status of the old Diaspora. “For decades, these organizations have had a monopoly in relations with Armenia. Now our working style is different. We are not going to give a monopoly to anyone and we work with all Diaspora structures and individuals.

We are even ready to work with those who have adopted a bad position towards Armenia after 2018 for political reasons. Everyone is equally dear to us, but there will be no monopolies. The sooner everyone accepts this, the sooner and more effectively we will be able to cooperate.” According to Sinanyan, the monopoly status did not bring anything positive. “Thirty years proved it. Let us all unite around the idea of ​​the state, national preservation, and national preservation is in the Republic of Armenia, not in the Diaspora. The Diaspora will exist as long as Armenia does.” Luiza Sukiasyan



