Pashinyan tried to implement a program to oust the Artsakh President through Samvel Babayan. “Square”

“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “An extraordinary situation has been created in Artsakh. The political elite, from the opposition to the government, revolted against the Armenian leadership. Will Arayik Harutyunyan take this situation to the end, starting the process of rejecting Pashinyan from Artsakh, or is the threat against him already neutralized and the state interest of Artsakh is no longer important?

It should be reminded that at his press conference Pashinyan stated that he had inherited such a negotiating legacy that he could not say that Artsakh was Armenian, but he did not publish any document that would be a proof of that and would not be perceived as his own plan to Azeriize Artsakh. called in the last year and especially in the last days.

The point is that the RA Prime Minister, through Samvel Babayan, tried to implement a program to oust Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, first to thwart the adoption of the budget, and then to impeach the Artsakh President. As a result, Artsakh would lose its subjectivity and would no longer be able to elect a president.

However, Arayik Harutyunyan found out about this conspiratorial program, as a result of consultations with the opposition he managed to prevent the first part of this program, the budget was adopted.

Artsakh does not rule out that we will soon witness the second series of this ․ Babayan will try to generate protests against Harutyunyan through some circles. “By the way, after the draft budget was adopted on December 23, Babayan tried to meet with Harutyunyan, but his proposal was rejected.”