Pashinyan Thinking defeat, failure, and destruction are better than the consolidation of the nation’s power.

Political incompetence has become one of the most characteristic features of our time. It is everywhere, among the government, among the opposition, among the old political forces, among the new, among the pro-Russian and pro-Western forces. One of the destructions caused by Nikol Pashinyan in these years is to make the whole country and the entire political field incapable and weak.

It can be said that for the second time, the most prestigious people of the country, the former presidents, are trying to form somebody and offer their services to the state. The previous one was during the 44-day war. When everyone did everything to prevent that structure from being created or functioning and those people from assuming any role in the country. What kind of qualification can be given to it, but, in my opinion, the most characteristic is the title of Lope De Vega’s famous play: “The dog on the haystack” does not eat that grass himself, nor does he let others eat it.

The person at the helm of the country constantly fears that if he leaves it to these people and they assume any role in the country, they can take away part of his power, whatever ambitions they may have, in case of success, they will enjoy laurels and so on. Therefore, defeat, failure, and destruction is better than activation of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan and any status. And no matter how much we tear ourselves apart that now we need the consolidation of the nation, the consolidation of healthy forces, the mobilization of all resources, it is Nikol Pashinyan who is preventing it. During the 44-day period, he did everything to ensure that the presidents did not take any steps and did not bother to meet them, delayed and failed the visit of Ter-Petrosyan and Kocharyan to Moscow and made the efforts of those people null and void. Now he does the same: he declares that he is aware of his responsibility.

Of course, we can assume that it is not only the factor of fear, the fear of losing or sharing power, but also arrogance. Even after so many disasters and losses, a person thinks that he knows everything, he knows the best, and there is no one on earth who can know more than him and make more correct decisions, and therefore give him any advice. He is arguing with Macron and Blinken, based on the motifs of the famous movie Ishtoyana Vidzhel, who are the citizens of Armenia and even the former presidents of Armenia who can give him advice, show him direction, and be useful? He has advisers like US and EU ambassadors, that’s enough.

Now let’s come to our former presidents and Catholicos, who eased their burden and tried to do something to get the country out of this difficult situation. Of course, if these people had a little more energy, could put aside their ambitions, be guided not by their personal and party interests, give up past complexes and get rid of the desire to advance their truth, this format could also be established. But for that, it was first necessary to direct that body, those consultations, not to Nikol Pashinyan, but to the public. It is a fact that Pashinyan does not need them, but our people do. Our society, which has turned into a headless herd, demonstrates this demand and request at every step: elders of the nation, gather together, do something, console us with something and inspire us with hope, give us a plan and say a word.

For that, it was necessary for Levon Ter-Petrosyan to forget his version of the phased settlement of 1997, Robert Kocharian to refuse to trumpet the economic “successes” of his years in office, Serzh Sargsyan to forget the failed football diplomacy in 2015, and these three together to forget the differences they had with each other. which is almost impossible, judging by their behavior. Moreover, Levon Ter-Petrosyan behaves the most destructively in this group, the motives of whose behavior, no matter how much you respect his intellect, it is very difficult to understand whether it is concern for the country or to “get it right” once again in the future. is the aspiration to remove Nikol Pashinyan or to strengthen him, to defeat Robert and Serzh or not to be left out of political processes?

And finally, what does the Catholicos of All Armenians want, who goes to the inauguration of the RA president and makes a revolutionary speech, and does everything to please the current authorities and provide services? It is necessary to understand what stage it is now. I think second. Although it is not excluded that His Holiness was so moved by Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s compliments that he is doing everything not to spoil the restored relations.

In any case, we have what we have. Unfortunately, having any expectations from this format is like trading time again. But I think it can also have a continuation. The first president of RA does not agree, his proposal for dialogue was not accepted and he is leaving the “game”?

In my humble opinion, the meetings can be continued and not only the former presidents of Artsakh, but also the former prime ministers of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh can be included in that format, it is necessary to invite Armen Sarkissian as well, no matter how much the participants have claims against him and the Catholicos of Cilicia. This format, even if it does not save the country and has no real power, in a purely spiritual sense it can play a very important role in the life of today’s Armenia and the Armenian people.

Do it, keep coming together, it will inspire hope and faith in the future in the society, it will raise the spirit of the nation, it will show that we are not waiting for the end like sheep to be slaughtered, that we are and will be, regardless of the new disasters that await us and the encroachments of our enemies.

