Pashinyan: There are over 100 thousand carriers of infection in Armenia, 10 death in one

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to his Facebook to share updated info of COVID-19 situation in Armenia an entry on his Facebook page.

“This analysis of scientific data shows that there are more than 100 thousand carriers of infection in Armenia at the moment,” he wrote.

Armenia records 10 COVID-19 new deaths in a day

Ten COVID-19 new deaths have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing tha total number to 200, health ministry reported.

Regarding the latest cases, the patients were 75 (female), 68 (male), 66 (female), 63 (female), 63 (female), 68 (male), 52 (male), 49 (male), 81 (male) and 82 (male) years old. All had pre-existing chronic diseases.



Three cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total number of such cases is 72.

Total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 13 thousand: 766 new cases per day