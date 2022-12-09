Pashinyan talks about unblocking the roads, and Aliyev about seizing those roads and Armenia without Armenian

The logic of Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, is very difficult to understand. The day before, he spoke again from the podium of the parliament about the readiness to open the transport infrastructure between Armenia and Azerbaijan,

he told the members of his faction about the regular meeting of the commission on unblocking economic and transport links in the region and said that the issue of launching the Yeraskh, Ordubad, Meghri, Horadiz railway was discussed at the meeting. , once again to no avail. This railway connects Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, and through it Armenia can theoretically have railway access to Russia. Pashinyan says that Armenia is ready to restart the railway a day earlier and is interested in it. What kind of moral and human values ​​should a person be?

Maybe Pashinyan does not see that despite his interest, Azerbaijan is not at all interested in lifting the economic blockade of Armenia, the government of that country is not at all interested in the prospect of connecting Nakhichevan with Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia. Or does Pashinyan want to appear more constructive with these statements, wants to convince Azerbaijan that there is no need to occupy Armenia, whatever you want, we are ready to surrender voluntarily? Apart from power, even nominal.

The president of Azerbaijan is not interested in the road and railway passing through the territory of Armenia, he consistently abolishes the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan, perhaps preparing for the unification of Nakhichevan and Azerbaijan. Two months ago, Aliyev dissolved the Nakhichevan National Security Service, merging it with a similar structure in Azerbaijan, just 10 days ago he dissolved the Nakhichevan Customs Committee, turning it into a department, bringing it into the Azerbaijan Customs Committee, and the day before, the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Nakhichevan, Vasif Talibov, resigned. held the post since 1993, almost 30 years, replacing Ilham Aliyev’s father, Heydar Aliyev. The interesting thing is that when the central authorities of Azerbaijan tried to release Heydar Aliyev from the post of chairman of the Supreme Council of Nakhichevan in 1992-93,

Many people in Armenia believe that Ilham Aliyev is trying to limit the independence of the authorities of Nakhichevan and establish his sole power there as well. Being cut off from Azerbaijan and having quite a lot of freedom of activity and personal authority, Vasif Talibov was really a local authority, which Aliyev might not like. If before 2020 he could feel constrained in making decisions on some issues, now that he is a national hero, a symbol of victory, everything is possible for him, including the establishment of unlimited power in Nakhichevan as well.

On the other hand, destroying the actual autonomy of Aliyev’s Nakhichevan may have a different meaning. Nakhichevan as an autonomy exists because it is cut off from Azerbaijan and has no land connection with Azerbaijan. Now Aliyev is going to join Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, and Turkey is going to join Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. These days, military exercises are being conducted so that when the right moment comes, they will be ready for the implementation of this problem. And the situation, as it were, is maturing very quickly. The head of Russia is busy with Ukraine, and the authorities of Iran are not able to solve internal problems. It is even unnecessary to talk about Armenia. Instead of preparing for a possible war, the Armenian government is busy certifying contract servicemen, which may lead to the reduction of those standing on the front line.

It is possible that Pashinyan is no longer concerned about the prospect of a new war, nor the possible consequences of that new war. He now wonders who he can blame. The defeat of 2020 made it difficult for the former and the army, the CSTO was responsible for the events of September 2022, and if Azerbaijan starts a new war to open a corridor, Russia is also responsible for it. Pashinyan already has a huge experience and finds and exposes the culprits in advance, he has already written and published an article about it. If the guilty and the responsible are found, one can not worry, at least, about holding power over the rest of the country.

Avetis Babajanyan

