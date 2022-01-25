Pashinyan stated that he has never been and will never be an advocate of Armenian interests

In the opinion of Davit Galstyan, the leader of the “Justice” faction of the Artsakh Parliament, it is not a coincidence that after the meeting with Arayik Harutyunyan, Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms the noisy position on Artsakh voiced at the December 24 online press conference last year.

It should be reminded that on December 24, Pashinyan told a news conference that when the third president Serzh Sargsyan had previously said that Artsakh would never be part of Azerbaijan, he did not say now that “his talks were about Artsakh never being part of Azerbaijan.” “But Artsakh should have remained Armenian.”

“I do not agree with that either, because Artsakh could not be completely Armenian. What do we mean by Armenian? It was obvious from those negotiations that Artsakh, the NKAO, would have both Armenian and Azerbaijani populations. Will, there be a legislature in Nagorno-Karabakh? and the Armenian quota, ”said the Armenian leader.

During yesterday’s online press conference, he tried to “substantiate” Artsakh’s being Azerbaijani with a distorted statement on the settlement principles.

“When the Madrid Principles became the basis for negotiations, one of the principles enshrined therein was the principle of territorial integrity, which both sides accepted as the basis for negotiations. “De jure, Armenia and Azerbaijan have recognized the inviolability and territorial integrity of the borders since 1992, moreover, within the borders and territories existing in the CIS, but this does not solve many nuances of the problem,” he said.

“After the well-known press conference on December 24, when Arayik Harutyunyan announced that the people of Artsakh have the right to make a decision on Artsakh, he contradicted Pashinyan’s assertion that the solution to the Artsakh issue should be acceptable to both Azeris and Artsakhis. is not acceptable for. Unfortunately, Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed at the last press conference that Artsakh was not only Armenian territories, Pashinyan stated that he has never been an advocate of Armenian interests, he will not be, he can defend the interests of all peoples of the world except Armenian, because in front of him “Armenian interests have no place in the program,” said David Galstyan.

According to him, an Armenian cannot consider Artsakh as an Azerbaijani territory. “At least Turkish blood must flow through its veins in order to be considered an Azerbaijani territory.”

Karine Movsisyan