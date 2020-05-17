Pashinyan speaks on sex life of newlyweds, sexual literacy and impotence in context of Lanzarote Convention

Armenia wants to create a system so that parents talk with their children about cases of sexual assault, so that children could later inform their parents after learning about such cases, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan during his big press conference on Saturday.

He was asked what will be done after the ratification of the Lanzarote Convention by the National Assembly in terms of attracting relevant specialists to schools and developing a program.

“What is the reason for the spread of pedophilia? 90% of potential pedophiles are sure that the child will not tell anything about the incident, and their parents will not be interested in this, because this is simply not acceptable.

“We are talking more about education not of the child, but of the parent. As a rule, children are sexually assaulted by people who are familiar with their families, and in many cases, the children do not even know whether what is happening to them is normal or not,” the PM noted.

“Everything needs to be done in order to exclude cases of pedophilia in Armenia,” PM added.

Talking about sex education, the PM added: “For those who believe that it is not needed, I want to ask a question, but how do newlyweds in Armenia learn about sex life?”

“And what are the consequences? There are the most difficult consequences, which are not accepted to talk about,” he added.

“How many people suffer from impotence in Armenia due to sexual illiteracy, do we know about it or not? Is it a question or not, is it a problem or not? ” the PM wonders.