Pashinyan so much denigrated the entire Armenian System that even simple translation was not of the quality we expected “Embarrassing”

Pashinyan brought the country to his low level,

Today in the National Assembly, during the briefing of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, a problem arose with the translation. First, in the middle, the device broadcasting the translation provided to Nancy Pelosi stopped working. After changing the device, the problem was not solved again, the translation was no longer heard from some point.

The translator had to stand near the podium and simultaneously translate the speech of Nancy Pelosi and the journalists. Here, however, the translator, probably confused by the current situation, made a mistake, not being able to fully capture Pelosi’s long-winded answer and ended up in an awkward position. After that, there was a flurry of criticism directed both at the staff of the National Assembly for not being able to provide a proper translation, and at the translator, who turned out to be the US ambassador’s personal translator.

Hraparak.am:asked Tsovinar Khachatryan, the spokesperson of the National Assembly, whether it was possible to organize in such a way that such a problem would not arise. first he said that during this period he made inquiries among the journalists present at the press conference and found out that the devices worked perfectly for all of them. Then he added: “At one point, yes, there was an issue that may have been a technical issue, possibly a clumsy approach to using the device, because when Nancy Pelosi’s device started to malfunction and she indicated that it didn’t work, she was given another device. Later, a third device was given by our employee, and the very device he was listening to was given. At the moment, I cannot give a clear answer whether the problem was of a technical nature or was related to the use of the device. But, in any case, we are dealing with the fact that the translation was not of the quality we expected, and why,

But in addition to the technical problem, we also had a problem with proper translation by the translator, because the translator was either very tense and confused at that moment, or maybe she was not very professional.

I am really with the translator at the moment, because the translator is really professional, she is the ambassador’s personal translator and she has not only worked with one ambassador, that is, I have seen Tigranuhi with several ambassadors before. In fact, the American side wanted an interpreter to be provided to them, and what the American side was going to say would be translated by the embassy’s interpreter. In other words, during the preparatory work, they wanted the translator they mentioned to carry out the translation during the entire visit of Nancy Pelosi, to which, of course, the Armenian side gave a positive response.

Does it turn out that the responsibility falls entirely on the American side?

I don’t want to leave the responsibility on any party. in any case, it happened in our building, but also taking into account the human factor, that the person was translating in another place, he was translating in parallel, and in this case, when he is cut off from that synchronous translation, and he starts translating, in which he translates a long-winded answer, and out of expediency, not having paper or a pen at hand at the moment to take notes to remember, I can’t blame anyone for not having the necessary tools to organize the translation in a better quality.

And is the National Assembly going to transcribe and distribute the entire question-and-answer session with a word-for-word translation, since the translation by the translator was not complete?

Yes, during today, the media department of the National Assembly will send the version of the transcript to all media.

Vahe Makaryan