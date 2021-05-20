Pashinyan says he will sign a document that was ‘declassified’ by ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s son-in-law

YEREVAN, May 20. /ARKA/. Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today he was ready to sign a document that was ‘declassified’ the day before by former ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan, who is ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s son-in-law.

Minasyan circulated in social networks what he called a “secret document” on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, whereby Armenia is to hand over a number of Armenian villages to Azerbaijan.

According to Minasyan, the text of a trilateral statement has already been agreed upon and is ready for signing by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and Armenian prime minister.

This document provides, in particular, for setting up a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on border delimitation and ‘transfer of 6 Armenian villages to Azerbaijan (5 in Tavush and 1 in Ararat regions).’

According to him, the document is to be pre-signed until June 30. Minasyan claims that Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan is categorically against the signing of this document.

“At one of the Security Council meetings, I said that in the modern world information war is sometimes more important than the actions in the battlefield. I want to say again that Azerbaijan has its agents of information war among Armenia’s political elite,” Pashinyan said today when speaking at a recurrent Cabinet meeting.

“In 2020 they would urge Azerbaijan to attack Armenia, and they did it publicly indicating the most safe routs for Azerbaijani troops to cross the border,” Pashinyan said

According to him, now they are helping Azerbaijan to derail the earlier reached agreements accusing his government of betraying the country’s interests.

“There is a very disrespectful attitude towards the Armenian society – a document is being circulated on the Internet, 90% of which is blackened and this is claimed to be proof that the Armenian government is signing an anti-Armenian document. If this is an anti-Armenian document, why it is blackened. It should have been fully disclosed and presented to the public,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, such actions cannot be called anything other than “an Azerbaijani agent network of information war in Armenia.”

He also called for an analysis of where they could get these working documents and, in his opinion, the only source from which they could get is Azerbaijan, since there is a trilateral dialogue between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. “The decisions on which preliminary agreements have been reached with our international partners are 100% consistent with the national interests of Armenia. If Azerbaijan implements these agreements, then I will sign this document. I just will not publish the document, because it is incorrect. This is a working document and negotiations are underway,” Pashinyan said.