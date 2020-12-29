Pashinyan Says Government Didn’t Have Time, Money to Properly Prepare for War

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in a Facebook post today, slammed those who are now accusing him of following an inflexible foreign policy vis-à-vis Artsakh as hypocrites.

Pashinyan said that people who once declared that no inch of Artsakh territory should be handed over to Azerbaijan in a peace deal are now accusing him of not being flexible enough in the Karabakh negotiations process.

“There was only one way to avoid the war – to return the territories, forgetting about the status of Artsakh. Now, of course, the number of supporters of this version has increased, of course,” Pashinyan wrote.

The Armenian PM said that for years the supporters of a “flexible” policy regarding Artsakh pursued a policy of avoiding war and not preparing for war.

“Our biggest shortfall is that in two and a half years we didnot managed to return enough stolen money and properly prepare for war,” said Pashinyan.