Pashinyan sang the same old song, warned against return of ‘the previous regime’

The person, occupying the post of the Armenian Prime Minister, refused to resign, despite expectations of the public ahead of the announced address to nation on Friday.

Pashinyan appealed to ‘thousands of proud people of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora’ and stressed that dignity and pride are easy to preserve when those are not threatened. The words were announced by a person, who had signed one of the most disgraceful documents, surrendering Armenian territories to Azerbaijan, leaving thousands of victims killed or injured at the battlefield, thousands of people homeless and a lost homeland.

This time again, Pashinyan put the blame on others throwing explicit hints at former authorities.

“Over the past days, we have seen different groups in Armenia working in parallel with external forces engaged with inflaming the wounds of our national pride and dignity,” he said, adding those people try to create an impression there is no leadership in Armenia, attempt to incite chaos in the country and move the war into Armenia. “They are used to come to power on blood and maintain power with blood,” he said, adding law enforcement will prevent any such attempts.

“I want to clearly state that we will not allow them. That is not for us being clinged to power, but because the people of Armenia, the proud citizens of Armenia, whose pride is hurt but not destroyed, whose dignity has suffered but not killed,”said PAshinyan.