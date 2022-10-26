Pashinyan-run Government wife-run media if you speak against them You are banned from entering Armenia, Russian Zatulin has been banned

According to the information of the “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily newspaper belonging to the Prime Minister’s family, Konstantin Zatulin, the chairman of the CIS Affairs,

Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Committee of the Russian State Duma, has been banned from entering Armenia. Zatulin is no longer considered an undesirable person in Armenia. The site reminds that in public interviews, Zatulin repeatedly blamed the RA authorities for the defeat of the 44-day war. “Furthermore, invading the internal political life of Armenia, Zatulin has more than once voiced that Nikol Pashinyan should leave. Zatulin even managed to accuse the RA authorities of driving a wedge into Armenian-Russian relations. And during the interview given to “Yerkir Media” during his last visit to Armenia, he accused the prime minister of signing a “corridor” through the sovereign territory of Armenia,” writes “Haykakan Chamnak”.