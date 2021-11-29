Pashinyan revenge is a small-minded, filthy man․ Leon Kocharyan about the arrest of Syunik community leader Goris Arush Arushanyan.

Arush is our friend, he is a good patriotic boy, we came to support him so that he does not feel alone and understands that his friends are by his side. The son of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Leon Kocharyan, who joined the citizens’ protest action in support of the re-elected mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, who is currently detained, said this in a conversation with journalists.

“This process is being delayed because this government and its leader are obsessed with keeping these people in prison for one more day, as if it were the purpose of their lives,” he said. They are part of the illegalities, they leave a mark on their biography.

He considered the lawsuits against the community leaders an act of personal revenge. “It is the revenge of a small-minded, filthy man,” he said.

Leon Kocharyan said that the enemy is very close to Syunik today, ացնել the isolation of the people who played a big role in the war by the government raises specific security issues in Syunik region.

“The population of Syunik, in general, the population of Armenia in general, must clearly express its attitude towards these illegalities,” he said.

Levon Kocharyan also thinks that as a result of the ongoing processes the government wants to deepen the despair among the population. “But it would be very naive to think that Arush or other boys could be depressed by being imprisoned,” he said.

It should be noted that the court session on the case of Goris community head Arush Arushanyan is underway in the Goris residence of the Syunik Region Court of General Jurisdiction, which has entered the trial stage.