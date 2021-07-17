Pashinyan revenge at full speed detain young (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) party members in Yerevan

Police in Armenia have detained several young members of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) party set to carry out a peaceful rally outside the government building in central Yerevan on Saturday morning.

“This morning the ARF Nikol Aghbalyan Student Union and the ARF Youth Union of Armenia planned to hold a peaceful awareness campaign outside the government building, but a large number of police officers unjustifiably detained the young men, including ARF Student Union Chairman Taron Ghazaryan, as well as its members Garnik Melkumyan and Vardan Galstyan,” the union said in a Facebook post.

Police restrict the right of citizens to free movement without a proper explanation, it stated.

“It is no longer safe for an Armenian citizen to walk along Yerevan streets,” the ARF Student Union said.