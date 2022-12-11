Pashinyan Regime Ignore On December 9, 1948, the UN General Assembly approved the “Convention on the Prevention of Genocide and its Punishment”,

There is a version that the Armenian Genocide was carried out by the Mayans or the Sumerians

On December 9, 1948, the UN General Assembly approved the “Convention on the Prevention of Genocide and its Punishment”, and by the efforts of the former authorities of the Republic of Armenia, the United Nations, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide At the session of the Human Rights Council of the Nations Organization of Nations, the formula on the Prevention of Genocide initiated by consensus was adopted by Armenia, by which on December 9, the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide and on the day of adoption of the convention on punishment, a day of remembrance of the victims of the crime of genocide was set.

Why did I tell you about the UN life for so long? Because the Armenians who survived one of the cruelest genocides logically assumed that Armenia’s “sur-democracy” and “barometer of humanity” government should be the first on December 9 once again commemorate the prevention and condemnation of genocides, and once again remind the elite broccoli-eating international community and the world of the Armenian Genocide and about the Ottoman Turkey implementing it.

But December 9 passed under the national selfie of rabis lights of the tasteless Christmas tree in the square, and only the next day the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia remembered that we had committed genocide.

And what?

Nothing in particular. In the background there was an idiotic text in which the term Armenian Genocide was used once, in the context of historical reference, and no mention of who committed the most inevitable genocide of the 20th century?

Reading the text of the RA MFA, I thought that the Armenian Genocide may have been carried out by the Maya tribe’s “toleats” or by the Sumerians and “postdeath” into the pocket of Ottoman Turkey.

Yes, by the way, there was no message to the international community in the text of the Armenian Foreign Ministry to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide.

I understand, maybe Mevlut Chavushoghli would get angry and once again show us Armenians the symbolism of grey wolves, as he has already done. · ·