Pashinyan presents the terms of his resignation and the procedures following it

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he plans to resign in the last 10 days of April, so as June 20 early parliamentary elections can take place, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of independent MP Arman Babajanyan.

‘’I plan to resign in the last 10 days of April, after which on the 7th day election of Prime Minister will take place in line with the standard procedure. I will be nominated candidate for Prime Minister by ‘’My step’’ bloc, since the Constitution says there must be a candidate. The other parties will not nominate any candidate. ‘’My step’’ bloc will not elect me Prime Minister. I will be nominated candidate for Prime Minister’s position for the second time by 1/3 of the faction and again there will be no other candidate and again I will not be elected. The National Assembly will be considered dissolved legally, after which early elections will be called on June 20’’, the PM said.

He added that if anyone will try to maneuver from their political agreements assumed in front of the people, that will be a political suicide.

”My step bloc will elect me Prime Minister, putting an end to any speculation”, the PM said.