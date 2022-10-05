Pashinyan prepared the Nation for the second Capitulation and again accused the former GOV. and selling Turkified Peace

Pashinyan: “The biggest criticism against me is that I said: Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it… and this is considered the biggest and fairest criticism.

In 1990 In the preamble of the declaration of independence of RA, a reference is made to the decisions of the Central Committee on the reunification of NK and RA. The fact that the representatives of the previous government criticize me the most about this means that they admit that at the time of my assumption of power and making this statement, we have already dealt with the cancellation of the content of the declaration of independence by all the previous negotiators.” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today during the government-NA question-and-answer session. “Our choice at the moment is the following. to act with these realities or not? Let them answer this question. I say again that they are the recipients of all the accusations directed at us, starting with the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and ending with the accusation of capitulation, because the paper that Serzh Sargsyan left on the table was a paper of capitulation. He left the capitulation paper and left. We have adopted a peace agenda and we will follow that path. I don’t know how who will manipulate what I said, and how many people will go out for a walk in the evening, but I will go that way. The only news is that I see a way to go,” added Nikol Pashinyan. He again claimed today that the former leaders of RA recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.