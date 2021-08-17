fbpx

Pashinyan political prosecution: Two deputy mayors of Armenia’s Goris are detained

Goris city deputy mayors Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan have been detained Tuesday within the framework of a criminal case under investigation by the Investigative Committee of Armenia. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS by Committee spokesman Vardan Tadevosyan.

They have been charged with large-scale embezzlement or misuse.

In addition, Hovsepyan has been charged with opposing—by using his official position—to participation in the election campaign or refusal to participate in the election campaign or obstructing participation in the election campaign.

