Your pre-election headquarters warns about election bribes distributed to voters on behalf of the “Civil Agreement” party.

We present the urgent statement of your pre-election headquarters below. “In the areas adjacent to the polling stations, there are some lists of people representing the Communist Party, who are working in municipal and state institutions, and who are working for a long time with an unclear function, which possibly contains the data of citizens who received election bribes. As a matter of fact, the constituency commissions have stopped examining the applications and complaints of our proxies about the request to find out the identity of the mentioned persons, to stop the actions aimed at directing the voters. Election bribery is the latest ugly electoral violation that identifies the “Civil Contract” party with the political forces that against which many honest supporters of that party fought years ago. The function of stopping such practices is the responsibility of state bodies and, first of all, of the leaders of the CPC. The pre-election headquarters of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea announces that it is suspending the implementation of any operation in the direction of verifying the information in the mentioned cases and identifying the persons who committed an act with the features of a crime.

