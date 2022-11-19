Pashinyan part-time translator Makunts that become the Armenian Ambassador in the USA, her behavior has caused Contusion

On November 17, the Armenian America, Assembly organized an event honoring Nancy Pelosi in Washington, to which, among others, Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to Washington, was invited.

According to “Hraparak” community reports, Armenian Ambassador to the USA Lilit Makunts, who is considered one of Nikol Pashinyan’s close people, went to the beginning of the event and demonstratively sat next to the Ukrainian Ambassador, moreover, at the end of the event, she started organizing a photo session with Ambassador Markarova. This delicate moment did not escape the attention of those present and formed the opinion that the ambassador who enjoys the confidence of the Prime Minister of Armenia, whom the CP members consider to be the best ambassador, openly supports Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, despite the fact that the official Yerevan tried to appear impartial before this moment and regularly expressed his loyalty to Russia as his main ally.

Of course, the American side was satisfied, but those present did not understand whether such behavior was another manifestation of the ambassador’s unprofessional activity or the expression of the official position of the Armenian leader, but it is a fact that Makunts’ behavior became the subject of discussions.