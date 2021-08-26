Pashinyan Only three years in Government Corruption’s are surfacing. The NA Chief of Staff and his brother supply furniture to state bodies

The newly appointed Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan and his brother supply furniture to various state agencies with two companies owned by them.

Vahan Naribekyan had close relations with the authorities before being appointed to a high position, he is a friend of the speaker of the parliament Alen Simonyan. The two above-mentioned companies are “Argavand Furniture” և “Damkar” LLC. According to the State Register of Legal Entities, “Argavand Furniture” LLC was founded on April 14, 2014. The owner of the 100% share of the company is Vahan Naribekyan.

Until recently, he was also the director of the company, but on August 12, he transferred the post of director to his brother Garik Naribekyan, because on August 3, by the order of NA Speaker Alen Simonyan, Vahan Naribekyan was appointed Chief of Staff-Secretary General of the National Assembly. Dozens of purchases after the change of power in 2018 It is already understood from the name of the company that “Argavand furniture” LLC operates in Argavand community of Ararat region.

Although the company was founded in 2014, but according to the public procurement system armeps.am, it started participating in the public procurement process only in 2017, since then it has signed about 151 procurement contracts with various state bodies, including the National Assembly. Among the customers of “Argavand Furniture” LLC are also the staff of the Prime Minister, the police, the State Revenue Committee, various ministries, etc.

