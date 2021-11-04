Pashinyan mega Corruption “In short”. About the disgraceful corruption of Nikol in Armenia ․ names and numbers. Yerevan yerkir.am video

Translated from Armenian by google translator

Unprecedented corruption is taking place in Armenia. It is manifested not only by appointing a relative to positions, by bribing officials, about whom cases become known almost every day, doing this and that by acquaintances, but it is much clearer by state purchases, especially by purchases from one person. In this way, the budget is plundered, the officials and their relatives get rich. Competitions are won by companies headed by relatives of officials, family members, mother-in-law, father-in-law ան People are bidding, often bidding and winning, or selling directly without a bid. At best, this has corruption risks, at worst, it is corruption. There are so many cases that even 10 programs are not enough to present. It starts with Nikol Pashinyan ․

He promised to make everything transparent ․ But when he was already using the benefits of the state budget, he was the first to mock the deputies, who offered to make the purchases transparent for the heads of state. In our state, more than half of purchases are made by one person, they are urgent purchases. People know that the Independence Day is not mobile, it takes place on September 21, the events of September 21 are done through urgent procurement, they pay 270 thousand dollars for it.

Inexplicably, they order “Antares” Armen Martirosyan 10 times a year to advertise Nikol’s handwriting for some posters. The boy who said that we built houses on Turkish soil during the previous years and deleted the Facebook page after the blasphemies. They gave him 100 million drams. As a matter of urgency, 2 million dollars were given for the construction of a part of the Gyumri customs house, 150 thousand dollars were given for the Christmas tree lighting event, millions were given for the flat event for washing carpets. Only the National Assembly made a purchase of 300 million drams a year without a tender.

All this is from our money, isn’t it? The state budget, they said, belongs to the people. Under these people, companies that have one employee or were established a few months ago and win big competitions have grown like mushrooms. The press writes that Armpharmacia, owned by Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan’s husband, has signed 240 contracts with 44 government agencies in recent years, totaling about 606.7 million drams. He was a deputy minister. Avanesyan allegedly denies, saying that my husband has nothing to do with it, it is my mother who has a share in that company. We understood, didn’t we? She is not her, she is not her husband, she is just her mother. The minister’s mother. The press writes that before resigning from the post of Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan signed a contract with a woman’s institution for about 73 million drams.

Here, as in the previous case, they said there is no conflict of interests. Alen Simonyan’s brother, Karlen Simonyan, has become a director of three companies, two of which are engaged in asphalting and concrete production. The man makes the asphalt of the country, participates in state competitions and can you imagine, he himself wins. Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan says, what is the corruption risk? He means that he is Alen Simonyan’s brother, so he can’t pour asphalt? Maybe he has a talent for laying asphalt by birth, now what, should we limit it? They ask, why did you criticize before, he says, there were grounds. What now? There are no grounds. Well, they are fair. We make an announcement to a journalist, we demand work experience, these people buy state orders from the company, which was established a week ago, what experience, what! Vahan Naribekyan, the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly, and his brother supply furniture to state institutions with two companies owned by them, why? Because they are Alen Simonyan’s friend. Well, they will say, what do the friendly relations have to do with it, we produce quality furniture, we are the only one in Argavand. The press writes that the Ministry of Defense buys $ 11 million worth of fuel from “Mega Trade” LLC, which is affiliated with CP MP Khachatur Sukiasyan.

Earlier, during Serzh’s time, they said that this was corruption, and we believed it. Now they say it is not corruption ․ We still believe. When Suren Papikyan was the Minister of Territorial Administration, he made purchases from a company belonging to the head of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan’s office, Bagrat Badalyan, in 2019, for $ 15 million. He also signed a $ 6 million contract without a tender for the reconstruction of the Tat-Aghvan road section in Syunik region. H1 buys 527 million drams from one person. And the Audit Chamber has revealed that almost half of the state bodies have not been audited after all this. They even made money on the war, on the tragedy, they even bought from one person through the process of DNA identification of the bodies of the victims. More than $ 2 million is bought from one person for the gravestones of victims during the 44-day war. Well, let someone prove to me that whoever coordinated the purchases has no share in it. I repeat, there are many cases. And to fight against all this

What is the government doing instead? It is true that he decides to close not the process of purchases from one person, but the information. They did not hide during Serzh’s time, now they are hiding. Why? It is clear that you do not know who is shopping, who is a relative, a relative. That’s not enough, one of them offers to deprive you of the opportunity to appeal out of court during the procurement process. They must appeal in court. The state duty was increased to 4,000 drams at that time, now it is one percent of the tender. For example, the Ministry of Defense made a state purchase for 5.5 billion drams, and paid one percent state duty. These speak of the former ․ In 2017, during Serzh’s time, a contract worth 100 billion drams was signed through a direct procedure, in 2019, during Nikol’s time, 180 billion drams. It had a growth of more than 70%. Do you know what the joke is ․ is that this topic has always been in the center of attention and this has been dealt with by the civil society. In 2018, that civil society became Nikol’s supporter and deputy. Artak Manukyan, who was an expert and presented facts, is now an official and justifies the purchases from one person, he says it was a coronavirus, they had to. It is easy for them now, they will close the information and that topic will be closed. Do whatever you want, dear Nicole.

In short, when Nikol Pashinyan says that we have destroyed corruption, we counteract with a thousand facts. But one thing is for sure, they do not care about all the facts and continue at the same pace. Now you, people, no longer have a question, right, why do you remain poor? For this, because they get rich. These get rich at your expense ․ not because you are rich, but because you are poor. They make cash, if they leave the government tomorrow, it will turn out that they are dollar millionaires. You brought a poor, unsuccessful mass to power and turned it into a millionaire. That is why you will continue to live badly.

Szak Hakobyan

Source: https://yerkir.am/news/view/252234.html?fbclid=IwAR228Z8wN0S5O9ODEWxBDF5swBrhkH1GaaR6Y5kG3D91mxillWOc5SPgNCw