Pashinyan KP, the seemingly impregnable fortress is crumbling.

To the dead next to Andranik Kocharyan of Oghormi, because they gather in the rows behind him during the NA sessions. Have mercy, CP majority. During your lifetime, you did everything to be remembered with mercy, because you never understood why you did what you did… That’s all about the dead, and we will talk about the soon-to-be deceased Andranik Kocharyan below.

I wrote that there is a shock in KP, the seemingly impregnable fortress is crumbling. The press was more optimistic. According to some publications, they eat each other in KP. It was written that Nikol has reached a point where he is already sacrificing CP-dogs in order to remove the arrows of criticism from her. I find this unconvincing. I can say with the example of the Yerevan Municipality that Nikol did not give the CP-dogs a reason to be alarmed. What did Nikol do to that boy, who was still sitting in Avinyan’s chair 25 days ago, did he eat? No, of course, he took it, and appointed him an advisor to the RA Prime Minister. Earlier, RA Joint Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Dumanyan was fired. Where is he now… in the RA President’s residence, that is, in heaven, where the grass grows without watering, and the chickens sing and play the piano from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

And yet it’s a shock in CP. My editor-in-chief says: “Hey, Edik, what a shock, what a thing, they are holding each other tightly and moving forward… Yes, there was something like that, but it seems that the situation has changed.” And it started to change after Nikoli became the president of the CP. The failed elections of the CP administration are also a proof. At that time, Arsen Torosyan and Tigran Avinyan were targeted. The kompromat was the big, big radishes these guys ate during covid. The newspapers naively wrote that Nikol is giving the oven to Arsen and Tigran. Oh, let me bear your pain, how could Nicole give the oven to the minister of covid and the police, if during the covid he managed that office himself… personally? In a word, sacrificing Arsen and Tigran was a sloppy affair, and at least Tigran is putting his ass on the mayor’s chair of Yerevan today. They will get a case for Arsen too, won’t he remain a member of parliament for a long time? And the question arose: how can we stop the noise of covid abuses? They thought a lot or a little, they know that, and finally they decided on Hovik Aghazaryan. I don’t know what was put in this restless man’s morning coffee, but that very morning he “kept” the potato sellers. For about a week, the public was spitting on Hovik Aghazaryan, and the government circles were pouring water into that mill from the other side, whether the potato seller would sue, or whether Aghazaryan would sue… Did Hovik Aghazaryan at least understand that at that moment? it was “kyaj” among them who had to play the role of a clown until the noise of covid died down and Avinyan sat down in the mayor’s chair. but that very morning he “stopped” the potato sellers. For about a week, the public was spitting on Hovik Aghazaryan, and the government circles were pouring water into that mill from the other side, whether the potato seller would sue, or whether Aghazaryan would sue… Did Hovik Aghazaryan at least understand that at that moment? it was “kyaj” among them who had to play the role of a clown until the noise of covid died down and Avinyan sat down in the mayor’s chair. but that very morning he “stopped” the potato sellers. For about a week, the public was spitting on Hovik Aghazaryan, and the government circles were pouring water into that mill from the other side, whether the potato seller would sue, or whether Aghazaryan would sue… Did Hovik Aghazaryan at least understand that at that moment? it was “kyaj” among them who had to play the role of a clown until the noise of covid died down and Avinyan sat down in the mayor’s chair.

Seeing no use from the former either, finding scapegoats internally has become a modus operandi for the CP. Yes, they haven’t reached Nikoli and his wife yet, but one day we will hear that they are at the center of some scandal. By the way, they have repeatedly been involved in scandals (the last time due to the announcement of 11,000 defectors), but the CP-dogs, it must be said, honorably fulfilled the order to silence the noise raised by Nicole’s lady. But until when, who else should be killed and given away, and will Nikol Pashinyan be able to provide chairs to all the KP-dogs who have been given away, even when the positions of those who are given away are getting higher. It is understandable that Gagik Melkonyan, who captures Putin, and with his statement lowered the level of the democratic leader to the level of a plinth, can be given a position in the rear of any military unit. But what to do with the Speaker of the National Assembly, whose position is only five years less than that of the Prime Minister? What else was Alen Simonyan’s problem? He did not tolerate being called a “traitor”, which, as the first president of RA mentioned, is just a political opinion. Yes, it was necessary to tolerate, Mr. Simonya. Didn’t you know that after the capitulation there was a tolerance boom in the CP? Take for example those CP-dogs who are not offended by “Turk”, “bozi boy”, “landlord”, “capitulator”, “enemy” and other similar political terms. A “traitor” said, “You gave yourself a chance for Nikol’s sake.” Did you have to? You, after all, are the president of the National Assembly… Hren, the secretary of your faction is threatening to cut off ears and tongues from right and left. Even if you don’t touch it for boasting, the police will be called. And finally, as I promised, about Andranik Kocharyan. He seems to have been instructed to change some things about the ARF, prolonging Nikol Pashinyan’s rule. At one time, that case was given to the notorious Arman Babajanyan, but he fled from Armenia, leaving all the burden on the shoulders of the CP. In the KP, they quickly took sides and decided that Ando Kocharyan, one of the most popular KP-dogs by the public, should go to battle against Dashnaktsutyun. The taste is also levonic, which will allow the “process” to give a natural color. And Andranik Kocharyan ate the food, announcing. “Individuals and squads of the Federation are always ready to destabilize.”

This statement could not have been put in prison, if it had not come from Kocharyan Ando’s mouth and had not caused certain associations with his former boss’s statements in 1994. Let’s put the associations aside for now. Kocharyan Ando also announced that he will vote in favor when the Prosecutor General comes to the National Assembly, following Mher Sahakyan from the Alliance. Why does Kocharyan Ando in particular announce such a thing, when he was not present at the incident and only knows what happened from the information of the CP-dogs. Well, suppose the prosecutor came to the National Assembly and demanded Sahakyan, you started discussing the issue, and once again Vladimir Vardanyan said that he “had no sheep” at all. What are you going to do, Ando Kocharyan? Or are you already sure that your prosecutor will file a case against Mher for resorting to self-defense and delivering one blow? Who, who, but Ando Kocharyan should have understood.

Edik Andreasyan

