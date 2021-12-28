Pashinyan is thoroughly and completely attached to the Azerbaijani interests. Arthur Vanetsyan

Pashinyan is completely attached to the interests of Azerbaijan

Pashinyan’s press conference once again revealed his value system, or, more precisely, its absence. Before referring to the content, let me mention that regardless of whether Pashinyan made those expressions deliberately (conditioned) or, as always, without thinking about the consequences, this was a birthday present to his “educated and constructive” colleague, Ali, who on the same day occupied the military in Hadrut. He was building a new unit.

There was nothing accidental here, this was a continuation of the criminal chain of thoughts, distortions and manipulations that had been said before. Remember Pashinyan’s statements related to the same referendum, remember these alleged revelations, about which Pashinyan was still talking in the National Assembly. It is not new to present these manipulations and the history of the negotiation process in a distorted way. But I would like to draw your attention to another possible circumstance. It is clear, isn’t it, that what Pashinyan is announcing to our society here can be heard outside Armenia, at the same time, he says the same in contacts with international partners. And perhaps such a position of the Prime Minister of Armenia is the reason, or one of the reasons, that the status of Artsakh, de-occupation, is gradually coming out of the international documents.The most important issues related to the security guarantees of the Armenians of Artsakh. And this is a really serious challenge for us.

Another possible circumstance ․ In fact, this press conference, followed by Facebook posts, once again proves that Pashinyan is commenting on the elements of the negotiation process today, including the clear use of manipulation, in favor of Azerbaijan more than even the Azerbaijanis have ever commented on it. This puts under a serious blow, including the future of the negotiation process, the further opportunities to defend the interests of Armenia and Artsakh. As a result, I can definitely say that there is no doubt that Pashinyan is completely and completely attached to the Azerbaijani interests. Yes, it is a very important question, did that convergence happen from the very beginning or during it, but the question will be clarified immediately after the removal of this government.

One thing is more than clear today: Pashinyan and his team must leave a minute ago. They have not only destroyed the foundations of our state, statehood, but they continue to destroy the future of our children, our country, with each passing day and hour. Today, as a result of their statements and actions, the right of Artsakh to exist is questioned, and in time, I am sure, also the right of Armenia to exist.

As for the signals coming from Artsakh, let me first mention that I welcome the joint statement of the Human Rights Defender և the quick response. I welcome the statement of the Artsakh National Assembly, which, of course, was a necessary step, but I also want to mention that some of our partners in Artsakh should have stood in the position of the protector and defender of the subjectivity of their own state much earlier. And we will still have a chance to refer to the statement of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan.

Chairman of the “Homeland” party, head of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly Arthur Vanetsyan