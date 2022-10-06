Pashinyan is preparing us for unilateral concessions, and they have no end point

A member of the 5165 movements,

YSU associate professor Menua Soghomonyan condemns the statements about not being able to manage the spontaneous gathering on September 15, which allegedly turned out to be fatal, and after that, no more uprising can happen. He emphasizes that by doing this, we are deepening the disappointment and rendering a service to Nikol Pashinyan.

Soghomonyan states that on that day he gave about 30 speeches from the platform, however, since the gathering was spontaneous, it was not possible to lead it. For example, Karin Tonoyan and Edgar Ghazaryan believed that impeachment is the political tool to remove Nikol Pashinyan, so they thought that the energy of that meeting should be directed towards impeachment.

However, there were different agendas, and especially in the section near the stage, there were hundreds of provocateurs who interfered. “Every word was greeted with curses, without looking that there were women there, they pulled Edgar Ghazaryan’s arm and threw him, they hurt Gevorg Gevorgyan’s nose. The goal of those provocateurs was to spoil the gathering.”

He notes that their gatherings were not so crowded, but in order to avoid similar phenomena, the political forces organize so that their supporters are near the stage, but since the gathering was spontaneous, that method did not work. Some of those people also wanted to occupy the National Assembly, but as a result, the police would arrest people. Menua Soghomonyan is surprised. they did not build a stage, but when they returned to the National Assembly, they saw a built stage, and they had turned on the loudspeakers and microphone from the security group’s room, there were no policemen, the gates of the National Assembly were specially weakened. Soghomonyan believes that the authorities were trying to provoke clashes in order to introduce a state of emergency in the country and prevent further protests.

Referring to the meetings of the three presidents and the Catholicos, he notes that, unfortunately, from the beginning the format was formed in the conditions of open and irresolvable disagreements, Ter-Petrosyan from the beginning showed a position that nothing could be changed and that if someone else comes instead of Nikol Pashinyan, the situation it will get worse. That is unacceptable.

“It is clear that Russia’s influence in the region has weakened. When the elite of the country has become inactive under these conditions, under the conditions of the weakening of Russia’s influence, if you do not seek to diversify your alliance and partner relations, diversify, compensate for this by establishing closer relations, especially with a military component with Iran, closer relations with Greece, with India , with China, from the point of view of acquiring weapons, etc. If those opportunities are not used, and you tell the people that I will bring you peace, and you don’t answer how… he said during the last press conference that the tighter the ring, the greater the demand for peace,” Soghomonyan observes.

The problem is that by making similar statements, Pashinyan once again misleads people and prepares them for unilateral concessions. Moreover, the end of the concessions is not in sight, the Armenian side will constantly make concessions, but it does not know at what point they will stop or if they will stop.

“Nikol Pashinyan has brought the country to a point that if Ararat Mirzoyan did not go to Geneva, it would give Azerbaijan the opportunity to unleash a new large-scale war. In addition, the discourse created by Pashinyan, that by handing over Artsakh we can have 100 years of peace, is a technology when they start a discussion and expand it so much that it becomes normal for people, and in the end it becomes acceptable. “Signing documents in states like our region does not imply following the provisions included in that document, and when Aliyev’s power in Azerbaijan is threatened, he will, without thinking, start a new war against Armenia, thereby diverting the internal Azerbaijani agenda,” says our interlocutor.

It is dangerous to abruptly change the security vector: Turkey may start a direct intervention in Armenia. And those people who think that the USA can stop Turkey are badly mistaken, because, for example, in the case of the invasion of Iraq, Turkey did not have the consent of the USA. In other words, it is necessary to prepare society: to arm ourselves, to give orders to our own military industry, to mobilize, to militarize Armenia, and until we do this, we cannot be safe in our own homeland, Menua Soghomonyan thinks.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/62ad03c6d2964dbf8c3488b545334855?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

