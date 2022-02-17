Pashinyan is going to replace Russian influence with Turkish ․ Kocharyan

The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan alerted at his press conference today that Armenia is going “by replacing the Russian influence with the Turkish one.”

He called this version “the so-called ajarization planned by Armenia.” Kocharyan thinks that Turkey will stop seeing Armenia as an obstacle to its programs only in one case if it has a total impact on Armenia’s policy. “This implies that Turkey should have a dominant position in the economy and a full influence on politics.

This is possible when the Russian influence starts to decrease and is replaced by Turkish influence. “It is possible if Armenia renounces Karabakh in general,” Kocharyan said. According to him, this policy will undoubtedly have the support of the United States. Kocharyan thinks that Armenia is going this way.

“The example of Georgia was before my eyes, I saw how in 5-10 years the attitudes of the people changed and active anti-Russianism took root in Georgia. “We must be honest and try to tell our people that there is this way and that way,” said the second president of Armenia. “To pretend that nothing is happening around us is just a state crime today. “The Shushi declaration speaks of the fact that serious geopolitical processes have started in the South Caucasus, not in our favor,” Kocharyan said, adding that the document hints at “Turkey’s growing role in the region.” Gorg Tosunyan